Chris Rock Ranks Cardi B Among Comedy Greats

Comedy legend Chris Rock is vouching for Cardi B’s comedic style. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rock detailed his past attempt to get Cardi to pursue a career in comedy. According to the veteran comedian, he was so amused by Cardi, prior to her blowing up in the music industry, that he helped pitch her to a TV network. Although the “WAP” rapper found another path in life, Rock still considers her to be among the funniest people in entertainment. The Fargo star mentioned her name alongside some of the top comedians in the world today including Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: