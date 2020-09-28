An Indianapolis mom in grief pleads to stop the violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is speaking with WRTV for the first time since losing her son to gun violence last month. As someone who is very involved in and cares about the community, this loss is devastating and only invigorating her more to stand up and fight to stop the violence.

“I would take flowers and give them to the parents at a funeral, never imagining when my son turned 20 years old, that someone would be handing me flowers,” Chrystal Gray said.

On Aug. 21, Gray received a call that her son Kevin Richey Jr. had been shot.

“My emotions are still kind of unexplainable,” she said. “It’s still shocking. It’s still scary.”

From what Gray understands, her son was mistaken to be somebody else and was shot in the 900 block of Edgemont Avenue on the near northwest side.

“I understand that he expressed to that person, ‘That’s not me, that ain’t me bro. That’s not me.’ And the person still pulled the trigger and shot him,” Gray said.

