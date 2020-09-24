CDC Issues Rules For Halloween

The CDC believes it will take more than masks to scare away the coronavirus this Halloween. The agency says that for trick-or-treaters to stay healthy during the ongoing pandemic, they’ll need to find new ways to hand out and get candy. That means instead of traditional trick-or-treating, kids can be driven from house to house. It also advises to avoid crowded areas like haunted houses or costume parties.

Have any of you thought about how you’re going to go about Halloween for your little ones?

