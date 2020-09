Mourners will get to pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week. An outdoor viewing is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court building. Then on Friday, the 87-year-old will be moved to the U.S. Capitol to become the first woman to lie in state. Ginsburg lost her battle with pancreatic cancer three days ago. She’ll be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

(Source-CNN)

