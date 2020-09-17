Some Indiana communities may be able to have Halloween activities, ISDH commissioner says

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials said Wednesday while it’s too early to tell if all communities will be able to have trick-or-treat or other events for Halloween, some communities may be able to.

Communities should work with local health departments to figure out plans and safety for Halloween events, Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said during Wednesday’s press conference.

Being able to have events, like trick-or-treats, depends on the number of cases in a community, Box said. While specific guidelines weren’t announced Wednesday, Box said the department will try to put together more advice for local communities.

“It’s about washing your hands carefully, it’s about not letting your kids dig into that pumpkin and that bucket and eat it as they’re walking around unless their hands have been washed,” Box said. “It’s having a talk with your older kids that are going out and it’s talking to your younger kids and making sure you’ve got those wipes for their hands.”

Some counties across the country are already not recommending trick-or-treating this year.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced last week it’s not recommending trick-or-treat, but some events, including car parades, and online parties or contests, would be permitted.

A website, backed by the not-for-profit Halloween Industry Association, is offering ideas and suggestions for communities based on COVID-19 data.

The website has a color-coded map with information on COVID-19 cases from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard Global Health Institute.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: