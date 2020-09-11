Rihanna’s Documentary Gets Amazon Release Date

Rihanna fans are anxiously waiting for updates on her next album, but they’ll have to settle for some information about her documentary. In an interview with Collider, the film’s director Peter Berg revealed his project with RiRi is scheduled to premiere on Amazon in summer 2021. Berg has previously collaborated with the Bajan singer on the movie “Battleship” and has directed other films including Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor and Netflix’s Spenser Confidential. While some fans might be disappointed by Rihanna’s lack of music since 2016’s “ANTI” album, Berg noted she’s been extremely busy over the past few years. The veteran director mentioned her growing empire when explaining why the documentary’s taken so long to complete.

(Source–The Source)

