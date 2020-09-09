Masks, screenings and no cash: Changes to expect at 2020 Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday several changes to its 2020 home games for the health and safety of the fans attending.

Last week, the team announced that only 2,500 fans would be able to attend the Sept. 20 home opener. The number will be re-evaluated after that.

Here are some of the other changes announced Tuesday to Colts games:

Fans should enter Lucas Oil Stadium through the entrance noted on their tickets

Each fan and employee will participate in a COVID screening, including a questionnaire and a temperature check, before entering the stadium.

Masks are required except when actively eating or drinking.

Fans are required to practice social distancing inside and outside the stadium. Fans will also be grouped in “pods” to maintain distance between groups.

Tailgating will not be permitted in Colts-controlled parking lots.

All ticketing will be mobile, and all concession stands and Pro Shops will be cashless.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: