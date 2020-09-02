Housing complex security guard charged with murder in woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — A private security guard has been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old woman at a housing complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Tuesday that Melvin Hall will face a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Nataysia Williams just after midnight Aug. 28 at Towne and Terrace, a housing complex in the 4100 block of North Brentwood Drive near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

“The murder of Nataysia Williams is tragic and deeply upsetting,” Mears said. “The prosecutor’s office intends to seek justice on behalf of Ms. Williams and her family.”

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, witnesses said a verbal argument occurred between Williams and another person at the apartment complex while Hall and two other security guards stood near Williams’ car.

Williams was sitting in the drivers seat with the car idling when Hall allegedly drew a firearm and fired three shots at her.

Witnesses said Williams stepped out of her car and collapsed on the ground. Court documents said multiple witnesses said Hall did not provide any verbal warning before firing the shots.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Hall was a private security guard hired by the housing complex where three other shooting deaths have occurred since June 19.

Hall was taken into custody Tuesday and an initial hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to court records. His jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, 2021.

WRTV Investigates reported on Hall multiple times between 2015-17 when he was accused of impersonating an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer officer and using lights on his vehicle to pretend to be an officer.

He was found not guilty of one charge of police impersonation in June 2017. Charges of unlawful display of emergency lights and police impersonation were both dismissed at the same time.

The security company that employed Hall has not responded to WRTV’s request for comment.

