Old Navy Offering Employees Pay Day For Election Work

A popular retailer is giving employees the opportunity to make money outside their stores on election day. Old Navy announced it will pay store employees to work as poll workers during November 3rd’s contest. They may also be compensated by their local jurisdiction. It comes as the company partners with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit a quarter-million new poll workers. Several states are dealing with a shortage of workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source-BusinessWire.com)

