Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Old Navy Offering Employees Pay Day For Election Work

A popular retailer is giving employees the opportunity to make money outside their stores on election day. Old Navy announced it will pay store employees to work as poll workers during November 3rd’s contest. They may also be compensated by their local jurisdiction. It comes as the company partners with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit a quarter-million new poll workers. Several states are dealing with a shortage of workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source-BusinessWire.com)

Old Navy , Old Navy Offering Employees Pay Day For Election Work

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)
Kevin Hart At FX premier
63 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Strong Consumer Sales Number In April Hint At Wider Economic Growth
Old Navy Offering Employees Pay Day For Election…
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close