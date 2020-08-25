Coronavirus(COVID-19)
CDC Reverses COVID-19 Guidance,Testing May Not Be Needed After Exposure

The Centers for Disease Control says healthy people who have been exposed to COVID-19 “do not necessarily need a test” as long as they don’t have symptoms. That’s a reversal from previous advice that clearly recommended testing for all close contacts of infected individuals, regardless of whether they had symptoms. The new recommendation excludes vulnerable individuals, such as older adults and people with chronic medical conditions. It also says that state and local health officials may still recommend a test.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

