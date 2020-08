There is a Nutty Professor reboot on the way from the same company that worked on the Scream franchise. Project X Entertainment will go in production in 2021. No word yet on who will play the lead.

The original Nutty Professor was released in 1963 with comedian Jerry Lewis playing the lead. The first reboot was in 1996 with comedian Eddie Murphy.

Source: ladbible.com

