Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

A federal judge in California is tossing out a lawsuit filed by two songwriters who say they helped Lizzo create her hit “Truth Hurts.” Last October, Lizzo asked the court to declare that brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen did not co-write her Grammy-winning song and are not entitled to any of its profits. They countersued in February, arguing it was derivative work based on a song called “Healthy” that they created with Lizzo in 2017. U.S. District Court Dolly M. Gee dismissed the brothers’ counterclaims on Friday.

(Source-The Root)

