Will Smith Production Company Settles Suit Over Serena, Venus Bio-Pic

Will Smith’s production company has reached a settlement after being sued over a biopic based on the life of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams. In court documents, Overbrook Entertainment entered a settlement with TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia after TW3 claimed they were the true owners of the tennis coach’s life rights. They claimed they bought the rights to Williams’ 2014 memoir in 2017 from Chavoita LeSane. LeSane was allegedly involved in an initial draft of a script for the project too before Williams later sold the rights to his story for King Richard for one-million dollars. King Richard, starring Will as Richard, is slated for a 2021 release.

(Source–Balleralert.com)

