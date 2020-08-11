No tax hikes for Indianapolis residents in 2021 city budget

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents will be spared a tax hike for another year under a proposed 2021 city budget introduced by Mayor Joe Hogsett to the Indianapolis City-County Council Monday.

The nearly $1.3 billion balanced budget proposal calls for $472 million in public safety spending, $276 million for criminal justice, and $320 million for other municipal services.

Hogsett noted Indianapolis will face financial challenges because of the pandemic, but he said the city is well prepared. “But we can take some comfort in knowing that Indianapolis and this council has spent the last four-years putting our fiscal house in order. We are better prepared than the city has been in a generation,” said Hogsett.

The loss of tax revenue associated with the pandemic is an issue that will mostly be felt next year, when the 2022 budget is prepared, according to city officials who briefed reporters prior to the council meeting.

“This budget includes more than $158 million for roads, bridges, sidewalks and trails,” said Hogsett.

Some other highlights of the budget plan include:

Add and upgrade dash cams in IMPD cars.

Funding for a full year of 1,100 body cameras to be worn by IMPD officers at a cost of $1.6 million.

Continued funding for building of Criminal Justice Center on city’s southeast side. Some city employees to move to the complex late in 2021.

Widening of the Monon Trail between East 14th and East 56th Street.

Redevelop the Oaktree Apartments site on the east side, which was torn down by the city.

The 2021 budget plan goes to council committees now and then faces a vote by the full council in October.

