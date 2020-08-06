Entertainment Buzz
Mulan Set To Debut On Disney Plus

It looks like Disney’s live-action Mulan movie won’t be released in theaters nationwide. The company announced Mulan will debut on its streaming service Disney Plus on September 4th. The movie will cost an additional 29-99 on top of the streaming services monthly fee. Disney CEO Bob Chapek says this movie is a special case and the company is not looking to do this with movies moving forward. Mulan’s release date was originally set in March but was pushed back numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source-CNN)

