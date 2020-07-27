Queen Latifah, Michael B. Jordan Help With Black-Owned Drive In Movie Theater

A couple from New Jersey are bringing a unique drive in movie theater to Newark with the help of Queen Latifah and Michael B. Jordan. Ayana Stafford-Morris and her husband, Siree Morris are introducing the Newark Moonlight Cinema with a little assistance from the actors. Ayana, who went to Arts High School with Jordan, says she was inspired to start her own drive-in movie venture when her documentary “Why Is We Americans?” premiered at the Lighthouse International Film Festival earlier this year and wanted to make sure to especially highlight African American cinema. The Newark Moonlight Cinema is scheduled to wrap on October 4th, but Ayana and Siree are already negotiating to extend their pop-up run into November.

Click here for more on the story—https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/black-owned-pop-movie-theater-re-writes-script-cult-cult-classics

