Construction Update: 38th Street bridge between Arlington and Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been over a year since the construction at a northeast side bridge began.

In April of 2019, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works partnered with the Indiana Department of Transportation on a $4.5 million project in the area to make repairs and new additions to an East 38th Street Bridge, between Arlington and Shadeland. The work was supposed to be done in November last year.

A year and three months later, some drivers and business owners’ frustrations over the project have mounted.

RTV6 reached out to Indy DPW for some answers and found out that the project was most recently predicted to have finished in June. But now, the contractor has pushed back to the end of July.

According to Indy DPW, the contractor ran into some unforeseen conditions on the approaches to the bridge this summer, and the concrete that they were to tie into it was in worse shape than expected, once it was exposed.

“Reopening may be limited to one lane in each direction for a time, which could also aid in making room to complete these final construction tasks,” Ben Easley, a spokesperson with Indy DPW, said. “We are encouraging the contractor to safely open the street to traffic as soon as possible.”

This project is working to rehabilitates the 38th Street bridge where it crosses over the CSX railroad, strengthening it to withstand the demand of daily traffic, including commercial vehicles. Thus far, the bridge has received new decking, curbing and sidewalks, a bridge rail, and pedestal lighting.

The 38th Street bridge is designed to accommodate future pedestrian improvements as part of IndyGo’s Purple Line.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: