Indianapolis 500 Will Have 25% Fan Capacity, Will Require Masks

Fans are going to be in the stands for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. But, those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering. Race officials announced the August 23rd event will allow roughly 25 percent fan capacity. Fans going to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also be given hand sanitizer, have to take a temperature check before entering and the seating arrangement will allow for greater distancing. Organizers also said other changes will be in place and a full plan will be released Wednesday.

(Source-TheIndyChannel.com)

