R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim He Has Diabetes, Should Be Released From Jail

R. Kelly keeps trying to get out of jail as he awaits trial on sex abuse allegations. His attorneys argued in a court filing last Friday that the controversial R&B singer should be released from custody because he has diabetes, which puts him at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. The 53-year-old has been held at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center since his arrest last summer. He is facing federal indictments in Chicago and Brooklyn, as well as charges in Cook County and in Minnesota. Federal judges in Illinois and New York have shot down attempts to have him released from custody amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source-The Chicago Sun Times)

