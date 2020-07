Breonna Taylor is being honored by one of the NBA’s most celebrated players. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wore shoes with Taylor’s likeness on them while playing in the first round of the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada on Friday. Taylor was killed during a March drug raid when officers fired into her home after her boyfriend fired on them. Curry’s shoes also paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Source-BET)

