Don’t forget to bring popcorn and soda to Walmart next month. If you miss the good ol drive-in days, the retail giant is converting 160 of its parking lots into drive-ins. No word yet on where this will happen but it’ll run from August to October. Walmart says families can grab movie-viewing essentials via curbside pickup or delivery. There will also be appearances by filmmakers and celebrities.

(Source–The Hill)

