Carmel pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter demonstrators ‘maggots and parasites’

CARMEL — The Rev. Theodore Rothrock, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, has been suspended from public ministry days after he referred to Black Lives Matter demonstrators as “maggots and parasites.”

Bishop Timothy L. Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana announced that Rothrock was suspended effective noon Wednesday.

“The Bishop expresses pastoral concern for the affected communities,” the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana announced in a statement. “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock.”

The diocese’s statement said “various possibilities for (Rothrock’s) public continuation in priestly ministry are being considered,” but he will not assume the role of pastor at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Deacon Bill Reid will serve as administrator of St. Elizabeth Seton.

In Rothrock’s since-deleted post, he used derogatory terms to describe Black Lives Matter Movement demonstrators and referred to them as “serpents in the garden” whose “poison is more toxic than any pandemic we have endured.”

“The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own,” Rothrock wrote. “They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment.”

