Cardi B Drops Off Social Media After Plagiarism Claim

Singer Cardi B is taking a break from social media after rapper Dela Wesst claimed she plagiarized lyrics from Wesst’s freestyle of the Blueface song “Thotiana.” Cardi’s lyrics in the song “Clout” rhyme “Oscar the Grouch” with “not from the couch,” the same references Wesst uses in her freestyle. The claim launched a social media duel between the two artists who tweeted back and forth, finally ending in Cardi B saying, “I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see ya.”

(Source–People.com)

