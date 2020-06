Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife are donating 120-million-dollars to institutions helping people of color get a higher education. Hastings said he wanted to bring attention to historically black colleges and universities, explaining the donation will help them “be a part of the solution for America and for Black children to aspire to.” His donations come amid ongoing nationwide protests against racial injustice.

