Aunt Jemima to get new name and logo, company says current brand based on racial stereotype

Quaker Oats, the parent company of Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, says it will completely rebrand the line — including changing the name and logo — saying the current brand is based on a “racial stereotype.”

Bottles of syrup and boxes of pancake mix will no longer carry the image of Aunt Jemima beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. A name change will be announced at a “later date.” Quaker said the new name would “quickly follow the first phase of packaging changes.”

The press release did not indicate what plans the company had for the new brand.

Aunt Jemima debuted in 1889 as the “world’s first” ready pancake mix. For decades, the Aunt Jemima mascot drew on the “mammy” stereotype — a minstrel caricature of black women that reinforces slavery-era values like loyal servitude. The caricature is often represented as a heavy-set black woman with a handkerchief in her hair.

