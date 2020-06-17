Mozel Sanders dinner organizers getting a head start on this year’s plans

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine having to plan for a 22,000 person Thanksgiving dinner. Now, add to that social distancing concerns and the possibility that demand this year will be greater than recent years.

That is why organizers of the Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner in Indianapolis are putting together their game plan now.

This is year 49 for the Sanders dinner, first organized by the late Reverend Mozel Sanders. It’s the biggest Thanksgiving dinner in the city and one of the biggest in the country.

“Our plan is to move forward with our normal preparations as we are sensing that there will be an even greater need this year compared to last year,” said dinner Executive Director Stephanie Sanders. More need this year because of the financial troubles COVID-19 has brought to many families.

Hundreds of volunteers work side-by-side preparing the meals, making social distancing a concern.

Board Member Michael Ruggiero is leading the effort to develop a secondary plan in case social distancing is still in place. “Our plan is to determine in mid – late September which plan we will put into action. We are hoping that the social distancing we are doing now will help get the coronavirus under control so that we can operate business as usual.”

