Planned Parenthood Endorses Joe Biden for President

Reproductive healthcare non-profit Planned Parenthood is endorsing Joe Biden for president. The Planned Parenthood Action Fund made the announcement since it launched a 45-million-dollar campaign earlier this year to support Democratic candidates. The organization called Joe Biden’s race against President Trump a “fight for our country’s very survival.” While Planned Parenthood has praised Biden’s stance on the issue over time, many critics point out that he used to support the Hyde Amendment. The law banned federal funding for most abortions, but Biden ultimately reversed his position last year.

(Source–Forbes)

