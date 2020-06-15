City-County Building to partially reopen Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Building will partially reopen Monday for criminal court appearances and police services.

All other city and county agencies will reopen June 22, according to a news release from Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office. Juvenile courts will reopen July 6, while traffic court will continue to operate remotely for the foreseeable future.

“Because of social distancing, the line for security may extend outside of the building at times. The line will be clearly marked at each entrance,” City-County Controller Ken Clark said. “We also have ADA access at each entrance and those who need additional assistance will be able to skip the line.”

Entrances on Market, Delaware and Washington Streets will be open with security checkpoints at each, the news release said. Access to services in the City-County Building are now specific to each entrance in order to speed up security checks and maintain social distancing.

The designated entrances are:

North: Market Street entrance — Courts and related services only

West: Delaware Street entrance — Alternate courts entry, family services and election services

South: Washington Street entrance — Police services, all other public services, appointments and employee guests

The city will require face coverings for everyone entering the City-County Building. Reusable face coverings will be available for people who do not have one. Visitors must also comply with floor markers to maintain six feet of distance between each person waiting at the security checkpoint, the news release said.

