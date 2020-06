Twitter is now recognizing Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday. CEO Jack Dorsey announced yesterday that Twitter and Square are making Juneteenth a company holiday in the U.S. Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 and commemorates the official end of slavery in the U.S., when the last people in Galveston, Texas were informed on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

(Source-CNBC)

