George Floyd Protests Spread Worldwide

Protests around the world are happening following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A report from Reuters says thousands of protesters filled the streets of major cities across Europe and Asia on Saturday, demonstrating in solidarity with American protests against police brutality. A peaceful protest in London turned violent when protesters began throwing bottles at police. In Hamburg, Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters, and one officer was injured. In Brisbane, Australia, police say about ten-thousand people marched in a peaceful protest, with many calling for an end to police brutality against indigenous Australians. In Seoul, South Korea, protesters wore black masks with the words “Can’t Breathe” written in Korean.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: