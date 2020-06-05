Detectives looking for four suspects after armed robbery in downtown Indianapolis parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for four suspects after they robbed a person at gunpoint Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.

The suspects robbed a person in their parked car around 11:30 p.m. in a parking garage in the 300 block of North Delaware Street, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Security camera footage shows the possible suspects involved in the incident. You can watch it in the player above.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or submit tips anonymously Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

