As protests rage across the nation, it’s clear more people than ever are turning to self-defense. Amazon shoppers have been buying up pepper spray. It’s now the top selling item in the sports and outdoors category. A neck gaiter is number two. That’s a piece of clothing that can be worn around the neck and pulled up over the nose and mouth. Amazon is also seeing a surge in Black Lives Matter merchandise. At least two shirts are ranked a best seller.

(Source-CNBC)

