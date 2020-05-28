Crime is down in Indy, but the city is on pace to shatter its homicide record

Overall Crime Is Actually Down

While the homicide numbers continue to go up, crime rates in Indianapolis have actually gone down.

“Overall crime in our city is down, and it doesn’t feel that way because we see this violence,” Bailey said. “I know that our robberies are way down and our property crime is way down.”

So what’s changed? That’s still unclear.

As summer begins each year, IMPD always tells us to anticipate an increase in general crime. But with COVID-19 and the lock-down orders across the state, police are still analyzing what impact they’ve had and will continue to have on the overall crime rate.

“We always see an increase in crime as the weather starts to warm up – but as far as whether we can directly relate these things to COVID itself, that’s something that will have to be studied,” Bailey said.

According to preliminary numbers provided by IMPD, crime in Indianapolis is down almost 11% so far this year.

Even the number of non-fatal shootings appears to be down. Bailey said the last numbers they received from their independent researchers showed they had 25 fewer non-fatal shooting victims right now, than this time last year. The fatal shooting victim count is up 27.

He says its the first time the city’s non-fatal shooting numbers have not been up at the same time as the homicide numbers.

“The one piece that we can’t get our head wrapped around is this murder thing,” Bailey said. “A lot of times the difference between a non-fatal shooting and a murder is bullet placement and access to medical care.”

