Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Fight…Will It Happen?

It appears there’s a major push to get a boxing legend back in the ring. MMA Fighting reports Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is preparing to offer Mike Tyson over 20-million dollars for one fight with the organization. The company already made a big offer to get the 53-year-old out of retirement earlier this month. But, the report states Bare Knuckle is sweetening the pot with extra money and charitable donations. Tyson hasn’t competed in a boxing match since 2005 but recently started training again.

Do you think that this would happen?

