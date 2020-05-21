IndyGo to return to normal Monday-Friday service June 1

INDIANAPOLIS – After more than a month on a reduced schedule, IndyGo will resume operating on regular weekday schedules next month.

Since March 29, IndyGo has been operating on its Saturday schedule Monday through Friday as a response to the coronavirus.

Saturday and Sunday service will continue as usual June 1.

The Carson Transit Center lobby and restrooms remain closed to the public currently, but the customer service desk is open during regularly scheduled hours.

“While we’re returning to our regular schedules, our operation is not the same as it was before the start of this pandemic,” said Inez Evans, President and CEO of IndyGo. “We’ve installed new protections for our operators and riders, and we are committed to continuing the increased cleaning and sanitation processes that we’ve implemented.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: