Gym owner pushing through pandemic, waiting for chance to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — As restaurants, retailers and salons slowly get back to business in most parts of Indiana, fitness facilities remain in a holding pattern.

Gym owners are not exempt from feeling the burden on small businesses created by the COVID-19 pandemic. One local personal trainer has come up with alternatives to keep clients moving and in shape.

Thanks to coronavirus it’s been a long three months for personal trainer and gym owner Mike Ford.

“It’s kind of brought it to a complete stop since February,” Ford said.

To get by, he’s been meeting with his clients one-on-one outside of his facility.

“The bad part about that is I still pay for this facility, like lights, you know the basic utilities,” Ford said.

Meeting off-site has been a temporary solution to help his clients stay in shape while he tries to pay bills and remain socially distant.

“We would meet in Lawrence Park and just run up and down the hill,” Ford said. “If it’s 6 or 7 in the morning it’s just me and them. There is nobody else around.”

