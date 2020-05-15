Officer suspended for ‘closed casket’ comment caught on video during shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been disciplined for comments he made that were captured on a Facebook Live video after a deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

The comments were made following the fatal shooting of Dreasjon Reed, 21, by an IMPD officer on May 6.

Reed was streaming live on Facebook as he led police on a chase. The stream continued when Reed exited his vehicle near 62nd Street and Michigan Road and confronted officers. Police say gunfire was exchanged and several shots could be heard over the live stream, which did not capture any video of the actual shooting.

After the gunfire ended, one officer can be heard making a comment at the scene that appeared to include the words: “It’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” before the video live stream was stopped by a detective at the scene.

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: