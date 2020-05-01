Simon Malls in Indianapolis will remain closed until at least May 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group will not reopen its three Indianapolis malls this Saturday.

John Rulli, Simon Vice President of Malls and Chief Administrative Officer, said the company was left with “no choice” but to keep the malls closed after the City of Indianapolis extended its stay-at-home order to May 15 on Thursday.

Simon, the country’s biggest owner of malls, had announced plans to open 49 of its properties across the U.S. in coming days. That will continue, except for the three in Indianapolis, home of Simon’s headquarters.

Instead of Saturday, Simon will open seven Indiana Malls next Monday. Those include: Greenwood Park, Hamilton Town Center, College Mall in Bloomington and Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette. But the Indianapolis malls The decision came hours after Marion County’s top health official said she was “very concerned” with Simon’s plans to reopen local malls this weekend. “From the public health perspective we are very concerned about letting a large retail establishment be open when we’re still having greater than 100 new cases a day,” said Dr. Virginia Caine. Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: