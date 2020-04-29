Voters can now request absentee ballots online for Indiana’s June primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana voters can now request an absentee ballot online for the state’s June primary election.

Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax, but Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Tuesday that people can now go to the state’s elections webpage, according to a news release. Any registered voter can ask for an absentee ballot for the June 2 primary.

“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” Lawson said.

Applications must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21.

