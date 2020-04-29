Looking for a job? Indy DPW is hiring for 12 positions

INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently lost your job because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hiring to work immediately.

Indy DPW is accepting applications to fill 12 positions within its fleet services, solid waste, and street operations divisions.

Preferred candidates will have the following qualifications:

A high school diploma or equivalent

A resident of Marion County

Will have and will maintain a Class “B” CDL License

DPW is looking to hire the following positions:

Crew Leader

Heavy Equipment Technician

Body Repairman Technician

Semi-Skilled Laborer (does not require a CDL license)

Refuse Collection Driver

For more information on how to apply, click here.

