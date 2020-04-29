Looking for a job? Indy DPW is hiring for 12 positions

INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently lost your job because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hiring to work immediately.
Indy DPW is accepting applications to fill 12 positions within its fleet services, solid waste, and street operations divisions.
Preferred candidates will have the following qualifications:
- A high school diploma or equivalent
- A resident of Marion County
- Will have and will maintain a Class “B” CDL License
DPW is looking to hire the following positions:
- Crew Leader
- Heavy Equipment Technician
- Body Repairman Technician
- Semi-Skilled Laborer (does not require a CDL license)
- Refuse Collection Driver
For more information on how to apply, click here.
