Marian University to offer full scholarships to students in 21st Century Scholars program

INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University announced Monday it will offer 50 four-year, full-tuition scholarships to high school seniors in Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program who enroll as freshmen during the 2020-21 school year.

A news release from the university said students who qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program are among the most likely to be impacted by the financial downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In keeping with our vision as a leadership institution, our vocational calling and values, and our track record of attracting, retaining, and, most importantly, graduating a significant number of students from these middle- and lower-income households, Marian University is compelled to take action and offer assistance to those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn,” Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener said.

Until all 50 scholarships are awarded, Marian will give first preference to students who apply for the scholarships and have earned a high grade point average in high school. Marian recently began a fundraising campaign to raise $5 million for the scholarship program.

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: