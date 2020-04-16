John Legend Ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Stop COVID-19 Spread In Prisons

John Legend is keeping the prison population in mind during the coronavirus pandemic. In a Twitter video posted Tuesday, Legend addressed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a PSA about the impact of COVID-19 on inmates. He said that leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and prison workers from contracting the deadly virus. Legend urged Cuomo to grant clemency to inmates closer to their targeted release dates, those at high-risk for the virus, and those incarcerated for parole violations. Governor Cuomo has yet to comment on Legend’s message.

(Source–Billboard)

