North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan dies from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School Athletic Director died Sunday from COVID-19.
His son, Michael Loggan, tweeted the news Sunday afternoon.
“He gave us everything he had, and that’s all we can ask for,” he said in the tweet.
Dad just know you have a whole team down here, and please look after us! We love you! #Paulstrong pic.twitter.com/JmA8c057iM
— Michael Loggan (@Mloggan11) April 12, 2020
“Thank you Paul for being a friend to all and the heart of NC Athletics for so many years,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.
