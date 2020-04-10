Auto accidents have dropped 27% since COVID-19 restrictions began in Indianapolis

In March 2020, IMPD reported 1,569 crashes including 409 injuries and 3 fatalities— a drop in car accidents, injuries and deaths.

“There’s less people out and about,” said Genae Cook, spokeswoman for IMPD. “People are listening to our Governor and our mayor.”

The stay-at-home order means many people are working from home, not visiting friends and family, and are only leaving the house to go to the grocery store.

IMPD wants to remind drivers that when they drive for nonessential things, they’re putting police and first responders at risk.

