IU Health commits to share statistics as it battles COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials at IU Health have committed to share weekly updates about the fight against COVID-19 in order to give the public a transparent look at the health system’s battle.

“We are not complacent about our supplies. We are planning for the surge to be even greater than expected, we are looking for alternate resources, we are pursuing reuse of PPE, resterilization of PPE as well,” Dr. Jonathan Gottlieb, chief medical officer at IU Health, said. “The message that you hear nationally is that this is a devastating disease but most people who get it recover fully.”

Gottlieb said it make sense why most of the focus is on the patients who need to be hospitalized.

“Isn’t it just human nature and natural, these are compelling, traumatic, tragic stories,” Gottlieb said. “Families who’ve been devastated by this unprecedented disease.”

IU Health has completed 5,673 COVID-19 tests. As of April 6, there are 308 people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus in IU Health hospitals, 225 of those are confirmed cases. They’re waiting on results for the other 83.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: