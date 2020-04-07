Earth Has Lowered Ambient Noise

With so many people at home because of the pandemic, the Earth is quieting down. Seismologists say that there’s far less ambient vibration since there are fewer cars and people rumbling around outside. The Royal Observatory in Belgium reports that the vibration has dropped as much as 30 to 50 percent, similar to what they’d expect to see on Christmas Day. And with less ambient noise, seismologists have been able to detect smaller seismic events that otherwise might have gone unnoticed.

(Source-The Weather Channel)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: