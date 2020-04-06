Indianapolis pastor prepares for virtual Easter Sunday message of hope

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is working to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t ruin his Easter Sunday plans for his congregation.

New Beginnings Fellowship Pastor James Jackson is working to make sure this Easter Sunday is unforgettable.

“We usually call it our Super Bowl Sunday,” Jackson said. “That is our Super Bowl Sunday.”

He says he can’t remember an Easter Sunday where he wasn’t at church.

“Because this is so different we have to be very intentional,” Jackson said. “We are trying to really put on a production for the people of God and during this season.”

