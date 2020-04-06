Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

A tiger at The Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The zoo has been closed to the public since mid-March, and Nadia, a four-year-old female Malayan Tiger, has been showing symptoms since March 27th. The Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the New York City zoo, said that anyone “sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals out of an abundance of caution.”

