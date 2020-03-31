Tiffany Haddish Talks “Girls Trip 2”

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she and her “Girl’s Trip” co-stars are working on part 2.

While we all are binge watching our favorite shows, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall are bossing up! They had a Zoom video conference meeting to talk about the sequel. It was put on hold due to money issues and creative difference, now the leading ladies are taking matters into their own hands and coming up with a plan to produce the movie on their own.

Werk Ladies!

Source: people.com

