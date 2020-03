Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Chamber leaders announced plans Monday for a $10 million rapid response loan fund to help small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video press conference, Hogsett and Indy Chamber president Michael Huber called on area businesses and financial institutions to provide funding to add to the initial $3.7 million investment.

